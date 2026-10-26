Telangana Seeks 152-Metre Height for Tummidihetti Barrage

Revanth Reddy meets Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai; Maharashtra agrees to examine proposal

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held crucial discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the construction of the Tummidihetti Barrage across the Pranahita River along the Telangana–Maharashtra border.

The meeting, held at the Sahyadri Government Guest House in Mumbai, focused on increasing the proposed barrage height from 148 metres to 152 metres to meet Telangana’s drinking water and irrigation requirements.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, chief secretaries of both states and senior Water Resources Department officials attended the meeting.

During the discussions, Uttam Kumar Reddy explained the project’s importance in addressing the long-standing water needs of the erstwhile Adilabad district, particularly its tribal and economically backward regions. He recalled that efforts to develop the project had continued for five decades, including an agreement reached in 1975 between the then chief ministers of the two states.

The minister noted that the 148-metre height agreed upon in 2016 would not fully meet Telangana’s water requirements. He explained that raising the height to 152 metres could improve the project’s technical and economic viability by facilitating gravity-based water conveyance and reducing dependence on pumping. He also assured Maharashtra that compensation would be provided to farmers whose agricultural lands are affected by submergence, according to applicable state policies.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two states and stressed the need to improve the living conditions of tribal communities in Adilabad. He urged Maharashtra to cooperate, describing the barrage as an important initiative for regional development.

Responding positively, Fadnavis agreed to examine Telangana’s proposal, subject to technical, environmental and administrative assessments. He proposed forming a committee led by the chief secretaries of the two states to study the barrage height, water availability, flood impact, affected lands and compensation.

The Central Water Commission will also undertake necessary technical studies within its purview. Both chief ministers expressed their commitment to resolving the issue through mutual cooperation and accelerating the development of backward regions.