BJP to launch month-long padyatras to counter INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 rally

New Delhi: As the INDIA Bloc plans to organise a mega rally on November 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a month-long counter-offensive starting the same day with synchronised ‘padyatras (foot marches)’ led by top political figures.

This campaign is being organised to counter the INDIA Bloc’s scheduled ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Top Ministers and Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states will be deployed across the country to participate in the ‘padyatras’.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is likely to participate in some of the events.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to participate in a ‘padyatra’ in Hyderabad on November 2 and in Haryana on November 5.

The INDIA Bloc has announced the mega gathering to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The Opposition leaders have also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of “vote chori”.

Earlier, Delhi Police issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) clearing the security and traffic coordination for the event from October 25 to November 3.

However, the scheduled event has triggered a massive row. The BJP is heavily targeting the Congress-led Opposition alliance by pointing out that November 1 marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi.

Additionally, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, urging them to postpone the rally until after November 10, given the festive season.

Kharge has acknowledged that some traders had submitted a memorandum regarding the matter and clarified that a final decision on the next steps would be taken only after consultations with the Congress party and its allies in the INDIA Bloc.

The traders’ body welcomed the Congress President’s statement on the proposed rally, describing it as a ray of hope for the city’s trading community.