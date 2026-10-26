YSRCP MP writes to President, seeks enquiry into SEC ‘failures’ during local body elections in Andhra

Tirupati: YSR Congress Party MP, Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy, has written to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, seeking an independent enquiry into the ‘failures’ of the State Election Commission (SEC) during the ongoing municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-ruled Andhra Pradesh.

In his representation, the MP from Tirupati raised serious concerns over alleged violence, intimidation, attacks on Opposition candidates, destruction of nomination papers, police interference and the failure of election authorities to ensure free and fair participation.

He cited incidents in Punganur, Pulivendula, Kadapa, Proddatur, Mydukur, Badvel, Rayachoti, Tirupati and other places.

He referred to the attack on Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, burning of vehicles, house arrests of Opposition leaders and obstruction of candidates attempting to file nominations.

Gurumoorthy pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed the SEC to examine complaints and provide protection. However, nomination extensions were granted only in four Urban Local Bodies, leaving several affected municipalities without similar relief.

He highlighted reports that 222 wards across seven municipalities recorded no YSRCP nominations because candidates were allegedly prevented from filing them. He also cited complaints that 1,345 MPTC and ZPTC candidates faced obstruction during nominations.

The MP requested the President and Governor for an independent examination of the SEC’s conduct, including its response to complaints, police deployment, nomination irregularities and compliance with Supreme Court directions.

He demanded preservation of CCTV footage, nomination records, police reports and electronic evidence.

He also sought central security forces, fresh nomination opportunities for affected candidates and independent judicial oversight.

Gurumoorthy urged the President and Governor to consider appropriate constitutional action against officials, including the State Election Commissioner, if misconduct or serious failures are established through an impartial enquiry.