Awareness Programme on Water Issues in Secunderabad Cantonment

Cantonment Board to Address Water Supply, Quality and Billing Issues

Secunderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s Water Department will organise an awareness and interaction programme from October 26 to 29 to address issues related to water supply, water quality, borewell usage, water wastage, overflowing tanks, fines, challans and water billing.

The programme will be held daily from 11 am to 12.30 pm at the Office of the Cantonment Board, located near the Court Complex on S.P. Road, Secunderabad.

Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), colony presidents and all water consumers within the Cantonment limits have been requested to attend the programme and interact with officials to discuss their concerns.

The key topics include ensuring adequate water supply, maintaining water quality, regulating borewell usage and preventing unnecessary wastage and overflow. Officials will also explain the rules and penalties related to water usage, along with procedures for addressing billing discrepancies and other consumer-related issues.

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The initiative aims to improve public awareness, encourage responsible water consumption and promote better water management across the Cantonment area. It also provides residents with an opportunity to raise grievances and seek clarification on water-related matters directly from the concerned officials.

The Water Department has urged residents and community representatives to make use of the opportunity and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring efficient water distribution, preventing wastage and building a healthier, more sustainable community.