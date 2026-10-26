Photographer Arrested in Kondapur MDMA Drug Bust, Two Associates Absconding

Hyderabad : The Telangana Excise Special Task Force (STF) has reportedly arrested a professional photographer and videographer for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell MDMA near the Khajaguda–Nanakramguda service road in the Kondapur area. Two alleged associates are absconding, according to the information provided.

The accused, identified as Akula Sai Ram, is a resident of Manikonda. Excise officials allegedly caught him while he was preparing to sell the banned synthetic drug in the area.

During the operation, officials seized 4.45 grams of MDMA, a Volkswagen Polo car, a digital weighing scale and two premium mobile phones. The seized items are believed to be connected to the alleged drug-related activity.

Alleged Drug Trade and Pricing

According to the details provided, Sai Ram allegedly purchased the MDMA for ₹25,000 and planned to sell it at ₹10,000 per gram to make a profit. Investigators are expected to examine the seized mobile phones and other evidence to establish the alleged drug supply network.

The two other accused have been identified as Ramireddy Mahesh Reddy and Tandra Harischandra. Both reportedly hail from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and remain absconding. Efforts are reportedly underway to trace them.

Seizure and Further Investigation

The seized MDMA, vehicle, weighing scale and mobile phones could help investigators establish the source of the drug and identify potential buyers. Further details about the case, including the police station handling the investigation and any formal charges or court proceedings, were not available in the information provided.

The case comes amid continuing anti-drug operations in Hyderabad. In a separate operation reported in October 2026, Telangana’s EAGLE Force arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized MDMA, ganja, a weighing machine and mobile phones.