Cyclone Alert: Educational Institutions in Kakinada to Remain Closed for Two Days

Kakinada: Educational institutions across Kakinada district will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the possible impact of the cyclone.

Kakinada District Collector Harendra Prasad said the district administration had alerted around 80,000 people living in coastal areas about the potential threat and the precautionary measures to be followed. Authorities have issued alerts in six coastal mandals and five other mandals in the district to ensure preparedness and minimise risks.

As part of the emergency response measures, the administration has established 101 rehabilitation centres to accommodate people who may need to be evacuated from vulnerable areas. Officials are closely monitoring the weather situation and coordinating precautionary measures to protect lives and property.

The district administration has urged residents, particularly those living in coastal and low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and strictly follow instructions issued by the authorities. People have also been advised to cooperate with officials and move to safer locations if instructed.

The administration is continuing to monitor developments and is taking necessary steps to respond to any emergency arising from the cyclone and adverse weather conditions.

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