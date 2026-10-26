Hindu Sena seeks FIR against Kharge over ‘baap’ remark

New Delhi: Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father at a public event in Patna.

In a complaint addressed to the Commissioner of Police at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Monday, Gupta alleged that Kharge made abusive personal comments about the Prime Minister and his family during a public programme.

Gupta, who identified himself as the national president of Hindu Sena and a resident of Madhu Vihar in New Delhi, urged the police to register an FIR and initiate legal action against the Congress chief.

In his complaint, Gupta stated that Kharge had used foul language, including the words “Modi ka baap”, which he described as unacceptable in public life.

He further claimed that videos of the incident were being circulated widely on television channels and social media, adding that the remarks had hurt his sentiments and those of millions of people.

The complainant alleged that such language against the Prime Minister could create anger and tension in society and potentially affect public peace and law and order.

“As a responsible citizen and head of Hindu Sena, I cannot ignore this open disrespect of a constitutional post,” Gupta stated in the complaint.

He requested the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Kharge for his alleged abusive remarks and take strict legal action in accordance with the law.

The complaint comes amid a political controversy over Kharge’s remarks during a Congress event in Patna on Sunday, where he was addressing a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Sri Krishna Singh.

Earlier, BJP leader Krishna Kumar, a member of the party’s state working committee, had also filed a complaint against Kharge at Patna’s Kotwali police station over the controversial remark.

In his complaint, Kumar sought an investigation into the statement made by the Congress president during the programme at Bapu Sabhagar. He said he learnt about the alleged remark through television news coverage and was deeply hurt by it.

Kumar argued that derogatory comments about an individual’s family on a public platform were a sensitive matter and stressed the need to maintain dignity and mutual respect in public life. He urged the police to examine news reports, video footage and other available evidence to establish the exact words used by Kharge and the context in which they were spoken.

The controversy erupted during Kharge’s address when a person in the audience reportedly interrupted him, saying that Prime Minister Modi would not leave power.

Responding to the interruption, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will have to go), repeating the remark several times and triggering a political row.

Videos of the incident reportedly showed Congress workers confronting and assaulting the person who had interrupted the speech.