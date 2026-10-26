Man Dies After Spitting Gutka onto 11-kV Power Line in Madhya Pradesh

Vidisha: In a tragic and unusual incident, a 65-year-old man, Prabhulal Gupta, died after reportedly being electrocuted while spitting gutka from the balcony of his third-floor residence in Ganjbasoda, Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district.

65-year-old electrocuted while spitting from third-floor balcony; residents allege negligence by electricity officials

According to reports, Gupta, who worked as a mason and lived in a rented house, was chewing gutka when he spat from the balcony. The saliva reportedly came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line passing dangerously close to the building, resulting in a fatal electric shock. He suffered severe injuries and died in the incident.

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The incident has triggered concern among local residents, who alleged that high-tension wires passing close to residential buildings posed a serious safety risk. They claimed that several complaints had previously been made to electricity department officials regarding the hazardous placement of the wires, but no action was taken.

Residents and the deceased’s family reportedly expressed anger over the alleged negligence. Police reached the scene after receiving information and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The tragedy has highlighted the dangers posed by high-voltage power lines located close to residential buildings and the importance of addressing electrical safety complaints promptly.