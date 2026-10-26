Water Shortage Forces Basar IIIT to Shift Classes Online

Online classes from October 26; Semester-I midterm exams to be held in online and offline modes

Nirmal: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar IIIT, has reportedly decided to conduct classes online and hold Semester-I midterm examinations in both online and offline modes for the 2026-27 academic year to address the drinking water shortage on campus.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted on campus from October 26 to 28. The institute has nearly 9,000 students and around 1,000 staff members.

Earlier, the university extended the Dasara holidays from October 10 to 21 for students from Pre-University Course-I (PUC-I) to Engineering fourth year (E4) due to the water crisis. According to the academic calendar, the institute was scheduled to reopen on October 22.

The Godavari River at Basar is the primary source of water for the campus. However, the river’s declining water levels have created a shortage, while irrigation authorities are reportedly unable to supply sufficient water for drinking and other essential purposes.

Online classes are scheduled to begin on October 26, with pre-recorded lectures to be uploaded to Google Classroom. Online doubt-clearing sessions will be conducted every Wednesday and Saturday to help students clarify their academic queries.

The authorities have also informed students from PUC-I, PUC-II and Engineering first year to fourth year about the mandatory dates for reporting to the campus.

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