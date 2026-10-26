Sand Lorry Accident in Manthani Raises Questions Over Alleged Sand Mafia Operations

Manthani: Allegations of large-scale sand transportation and concerns over road safety have resurfaced in Telangana’s Manthani constituency following a fatal accident in which a sand lorry reportedly crushed a young man.

The incident has triggered concerns over the movement of hundreds of sand-laden lorries in the constituency and the risks they pose to local residents. Questions have also been raised over alleged sand supply operations linked to the brother of Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

According to allegations, Sridhar Babu’s brother, Sri, is operating hundreds of lorries for sand transportation, with the business reportedly targeting revenues worth crores of rupees. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Frequent Accidents Raise Safety Concerns

Residents have reportedly expressed concern over the daily movement of large numbers of sand lorries through Manthani and the accidents associated with heavy vehicle traffic. The latest fatal incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring of sand transportation and effective road safety measures.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Locals fear that continued movement of heavily loaded vehicles without adequate safety precautions could put more lives at risk.

Earlier Incident in Komanpur

A previous incident in Komanpur, in which a woman reportedly died after being hit by a sand lorry, has also been cited in connection with the allegations. Claims have emerged that police personnel themselves cleaned the road following the accident to prevent damage to Sridhar Babu’s political image.

However, the circumstances surrounding the earlier incident and the allegations against the police require independent verification.

The latest incident has renewed calls for authorities to investigate the sand transportation operations, examine compliance with safety regulations and take appropriate action wherever violations are established.

There has been no independently verified evidence presented to establish the alleged involvement of the minister’s brother in the accidents or any wrongdoing by police personnel.