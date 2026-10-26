Cyberabad Police Invoke PD Act Against Notorious Offender With 64 Cases

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a notorious offender, Derangula Ravi alias Gaja Donga, who has allegedly been involved in 64 criminal cases over the past 18 years.

Ravi, a resident of Suraram Colony in Jeedimetla, has been detained under the PD Act and lodged at Central Prison in Cherlapalli to prevent him from engaging in further criminal activities, police said.

According to police, Ravi was allegedly involved in a series of criminal offences between 2008 and 2026. The cases reportedly include extortion, chain and other forms of snatching, house burglaries, assaults using knives and other dangerous weapons, and two-wheeler thefts.

Preventive Action to Curb Criminal Activities

The Cyberabad Police invoked the PD Act against Ravi as a preventive measure, citing his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases over an extended period.

The action was taken under the supervision of Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh, as part of efforts to curb repeat offences and maintain public safety.

Police said the detention was aimed at preventing further criminal activities and protecting residents from offences allegedly committed by habitual offenders.

The case highlights the police department’s continued efforts to take preventive action against individuals accused of repeated involvement in criminal activities.