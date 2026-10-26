Woman, Two Girls Drown in Pond in Jaipur Mandal

Jaipur: A woman and two minor girls from the same family died after drowning in a pond at Kashimpalli village in Jaipur mandal on Sunday, October 25.

The deceased were identified as Manemma (24), her sister-in-law Keerthana (16), and her younger sister Kavya (9). According to preliminary information, the three had gone to the pond to wash clothes when the incident occurred.

Police recovered the bodies from the pond following the incident. The tragedy has left the family and local residents in shock.

The family had migrated from Khammam district to Kashimpalli village a few months ago in search of a livelihood. They reportedly earned their living by selling household utensils in exchange for hair.

Following the incident, Manemma’s husband lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the drownings.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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