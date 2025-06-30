Amitabh Bachchan says ‘have no words’ as fans hail Abhishek’s 25 years in Bollywood

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed heartfelt emotions as fans poured love on his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who recently completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

Fans Gather at Jalsa to Mark Abhishek’s Silver Jubilee

As part of his weekly ritual, Big B stepped out of his residence, Jalsa, to greet fans. But this Sunday was different. Admirers held up posters and banners celebrating Abhishek’s silver jubilee in Bollywood. One fan was heard saying,

“Congratulating Abhishek sir on completing 25 years in Bollywood, love you.”

Big B Posts an Emotional Message on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video montage of the moment on Instagram with the caption:

“I have no words for this love ..”

The short clip captures the overwhelming affection displayed by fans and the pride in Amitabh’s eyes as he witnessed the tribute to his son.

A Father’s Tribute to His Son’s Dedication

Earlier, Big B had shared a heartfelt social media post in Hindi to appreciate Abhishek’s journey and versatility in cinema.

“Is variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai.”

(Translation: I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I am his father, and for me, my son Abhishek is worthy of praise.)

Industry Recognizes Abhishek’s Diverse Film Journey

A viral appreciation post also commemorated Abhishek’s diverse acting career, highlighting his impressive range and comic timing:

“Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan, the man who mastered wit, timing, and that unbeatable comic swag. Here’s to the laughs that never missed!”

The post included a video montage of Abhishek’s memorable roles over the years, from drama to comedy.

Abhishek’s Debut and Upcoming Release

Abhishek began his journey in 2000 with JP Dutta’s “Refugee”, which also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor. The film starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher, setting the stage for what would become a versatile and evolving career.

Looking ahead, Abhishek is set to appear in “Kaalidhar Laapata”, directed by Madhumita, which will premiere on ZEE5! on July 4.