Andhra Legislative Council deputy chairperson quits YSRCP, joins BJP

Amaravati: In a significant political development, Mayana Zakia Khanam resigned from her post as Deputy Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), only to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours later.

BJP Welcomes Zakia Khanam into the Party

State BJP President and Member of Parliament P. D. Purandeswari officially welcomed Khanam into the BJP. The induction ceremony was held in the presence of state Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav and other party legislators. Purandeswari presented the BJP scarf to Khanam, symbolizing her formal inclusion.

A Symbol of Inclusive Leadership

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari highlighted that Khanam’s entry represents a shift towards inclusive leadership. She emphasized the BJP’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” claiming that minorities’ trust in the BJP is steadily increasing due to the party’s focus on welfare without caste or religious bias.

A Historic Political Figure

Zakia Khanam, originally from Rayachoti in Annamayya district, was the first Muslim woman MLC in Andhra Pradesh, nominated under the Governor’s quota in July 2020. In November 2021, she made history again as the first woman Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council.

Sixth MLC to Resign from YSRCP

Khanam becomes the sixth MLC to resign from YSRCP since the party lost power to the TDP-led NDA alliance in June last year. Others who resigned include Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, Karri Padmasri, Pothula Suneetha, Marri Rajasekhar, and Jayamangala Venkataramana — all citing dissatisfaction with YSRCP’s leadership and functioning.

Resignations Yet to Be Accepted

Despite their repeated requests and even protests, Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju has not yet accepted the resignations of the six MLCs. Pressure continues to mount on him to take action.

YSRCP’s Strength in Council Diminishes

With Khanam’s departure, YSRCP’s numbers in the 57-member Council fall further, though the party still holds a majority with 31 members. In contrast, the TDP holds 10 seats, BJP and Jana Sena one each, and the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) has four MLCs.

Continued Exodus from YSRCP

Zakia Khanam’s resignation adds to the growing list of YSRCP leaders exiting the party following its crushing defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections. The party, which had 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly in 2019, was reduced to just 11 in the 2024 elections.

The exodus includes four Rajya Sabha members, among them Jagan Mohan Reddy’s close aide Vijaya Sai Reddy, who resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the party in January.