Bronze Statue of Former CM Rosaiah to Be Installed in the Heart of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced plans to erect a bronze statue of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, the late Konijeti Rosaiah, at a prominent location in the city.

The GHMC has floated a tender notification inviting bids for the construction of a nine-foot bronze statue of Rosaiah near the Lakdikapool Metro Station, one of the busiest intersections in the heart of Hyderabad. The statue will be installed at the Lakdikapool crossroads, signifying a tribute to the leader’s long-standing service to the state and country.

Inauguration Expected on July 4 – Roshaiah’s Birth Anniversary

According to sources, the statue is scheduled to be unveiled on July 4, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister. The GHMC is reportedly making preparations to complete the installation and organize the inauguration in time for the occasion.

Tribute to a Veteran Political Leader

Konijeti Rosaiah served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and held various key positions in both the state and central governments. Known for his administrative acumen and clean political image, Rosaiah continues to be respected across political lines.

Project Awaiting Final Details

While the tender has been issued, full details regarding the statue’s design, contractor selection, and estimated cost are still awaited. The GHMC is expected to reveal more information as the project progresses.