Farmers Take to Streets in Armoor, Stage Protest Demanding Purchase of Soaked Paddy

Armoor, Nizamabad: Frustrated by delays in the procurement of rain-damaged paddy, farmers in Armoor town of Nizamabad district took to the streets on Wednesday. The protest erupted after unseasonal rains in late April and heavy showers on Tuesday night left harvested paddy soaked at procurement centers.

Farmers Block National Highway in Armoor

In a strong display of dissent, farmers staged a Rasta Roko on the Armoor-Alur bypass road, blocking the national highway. They demanded the immediate procurement of wet paddy by the government without imposing any conditions.

Political Leaders Join the Protest

Leaders from both major political parties lent their support to the agitating farmers. BRS Armoor constituency in-charge Aashanna Gari Rajeshwar Reddy and BJP Kisan Morcha State Leader Nuthala Srinivas Reddy joined the protest, urging the government to intervene and rescue farmers from financial loss.

Farmers Demand Unconditional Paddy Procurement

The farmers emphasized that due to rain damage, they are facing significant losses. They insisted that the government must act swiftly and start procurement immediately to prevent further hardship.

Officials Attempt to Defuse the Situation

Following the protest, Armoor Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Raja Goud and NH authorities, including Satyanarayana Goud, arrived at the scene to mediate. When farmers demanded the presence of the District Collector, the RDO assured them that arrangements would be made to begin procurement without additional conditions.

“It’s not feasible for the Collector to visit every location, but I will ensure that procurement takes place without delays or conditions,” said RDO Raja Goud.

Despite assurances, farmers continued their protest, prompting police intervention. Protesters were later moved to the police station, and traffic on the highway was restored.

Farmers Appeal to Government for Immediate Action

As tensions continue, farmers have reiterated their appeal to the state government to immediately procure the wet paddy and ensure no further distress is caused to them during this crucial harvesting period.