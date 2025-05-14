“Look Before You Lock!”: Cyberabad Police Issue Advisory After Spike in Child Suffocation Cases in Parked Vehicles

Rising child suffocation cases in parked vehicles prompt Cyberabad Police to issue urgent safety advisory for parents and caregivers. Learn how to prevent such tragedies.

In recent weeks, Hyderabad has witnessed multiple tragic incidents where children lost their lives after being trapped in parked vehicles. These deaths, primarily due to suffocation, have raised serious concerns among parents, guardians, and law enforcement agencies.

Child Suffocation Cases in Parked Vehicles: Cyberabad Police Urge Public to Act Responsibly

Responding to the growing number of such cases, the Cyberabad Police have issued a public advisory, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and responsibility. Authorities stated that these incidents are entirely preventable if necessary, precautions are taken.

Key Safety Guidelines Issued for Parents and Guardians

To safeguard children and prevent further tragedies, the Cyberabad Police have outlined a list of precautionary measures:

Always check the entire car before locking it — front and back seats included.

Adopt the habit of “Look Before You Lock.”

Never leave children unattended in or around a vehicle.

Keep car keys out of children’s reach.

Educate children that vehicles are not safe places to play or hide.

Always keep parked vehicles locked, even at home.

Install safety alerts like rear seat reminders or child detection systems.

Avoid heavily tinted or black film windows that limit visibility.

Ensure doors and windows are locked when the vehicle is not in use.

If a child goes missing, immediately search inside the vehicle and nearby cars.

A Call for Public Awareness and Preventive Action

The police have urged all citizens, especially parents and caregivers, to take these warnings seriously and share them widely. Authorities hope that with greater public awareness and caution, such heartbreaking incidents can be avoided in the future.