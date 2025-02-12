Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Announces Work-From-Home Initiative for Women

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious initiative to implement work-from-home (WFH) policies for women in the state under the Information Technology (IT) and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) Policy 4.0.

This move is aimed at fostering a more inclusive and flexible work environment, promoting employment opportunities, and ensuring work-life balance for women professionals.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision for Women in IT & STEM

Marking the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Naidu took to social media platform X to extend greetings to women professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. He emphasized the state’s commitment to ensuring equal access to career growth opportunities for women in these industries.

He highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the work landscape, with remote work becoming a mainstream concept. “Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields,” Naidu stated.

The Evolution of Remote Work & AP’s IT & GCC Policy 4.0

Naidu underscored the role of digital transformation in reshaping traditional work environments. He pointed out that the adoption of remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can significantly benefit both businesses and employees by creating more productive and flexible work environments.

“Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments,” Naidu said.

To capitalize on these trends, the Andhra Pradesh IT & GCC Policy 4.0 aims to provide incentives for IT developers to establish office spaces across every city, town, and Mandal in the state. The government is also offering support for IT and GCC firms to generate employment at the grassroots level, ensuring that more women can participate in the workforce through hybrid and remote work models.

Women’s Workforce Participation and Economic Empowerment

A core focus of this initiative is to increase workforce participation among women by providing them with flexible employment options. Naidu believes that offering WFH opportunities will enable women professionals to overcome barriers related to commuting, household responsibilities, and childcare, thus enhancing their career growth.

Does India Have a Nationwide Work-From-Home Policy?

As of now, India does not have a nationwide work-from-home policy, but several companies in the IT, tech, and services sectors allow remote work as part of their employment structure.

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act Rules 2006 permit certain employees, such as those traveling or working offsite, to work remotely under specific conditions. According to Rule 43(c) under the SEZ Act, companies must ensure secure connectivity through VPNs or Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) when allowing employees to work remotely.

Work-From-Home Policy Under SEZ Act Rules 2006

SEZ units must provide employees with a company laptop or desktop .

. Secure connections, such as VPN or VDI, are mandatory .

. Work-from-home is only permitted for employees engaged in specific SEZ-related projects.

While these rules set the framework for remote work in SEZ companies, there is no universal WFH mandate that applies to private organizations outside these zones.

Work-From-Home Policies in Delhi

In Delhi, the state government has implemented work-from-home directives under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when air pollution reaches hazardous levels.

For example, in November 2024, when air quality hit severe levels, the Delhi government mandated that 50% of its employees work from home, urging private companies to follow suit. Such emergency-based WFH policies are implemented to reduce vehicular pollution and protect public health.