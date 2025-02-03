Chandrababu Naidu calls Delhi a ‘failed model’, backs PM Modi’s vision

In a sharp political attack ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called Delhi a “failed model” and expressed his strong backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the future of the national capital.

Naidu’s comments come as political campaigns are intensifying, with parties making their final appeals to voters before the crucial elections on February 5.

Naidu’s Critique of AAP and Delhi’s Current Governance

On February 3, 2025, Naidu spoke to the media, directing his criticism at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, which has been in power in Delhi for several years.

Naidu claimed that the AAP has “polluted” Delhi both politically and environmentally, describing the capital as a “failed model” under the current administration.

“Delhi is a failed model. There is no doubt about it,” Naidu stated. He added that any governance model must focus on wealth creation to effectively support welfare programs.

“Without creating wealth, you cannot talk about distributing welfare. You have to develop the state to create wealth,” he emphasized.

Delhi’s Worsening Issues Under AAP

Targeting the Kejriwal government, Naidu highlighted the growing pollution levels and economic struggles that Delhi has faced under AAP’s rule.

Delhi has been consistently ranked as one of the most polluted capitals in the world, a concern that has plagued residents and environmental activists for years.

“Today, Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world. Who is responsible for this?” Naidu questioned, pointing the blame squarely at the AAP government.

He further noted that the capital city’s economic conditions were worsening, saying, “It is also becoming poorer day by day.”

Naidu asserted that this governance model was unacceptable to the people of Delhi, adding, “People have rejected it. Delhi now needs Narendra Modi ji’s model, his governance is the oxygen that Delhi requires to breathe.”

Naidu Reaffirms Support for BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections reaches its final stages, Naidu reiterated his full support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Modi.

He emphasized that only a governance model under Modi’s leadership could bring lasting progress to the city.

Taking to social media platform X, Naidu shared his campaign activities, stating, “I campaigned in Delhi for BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. It was a pleasure to connect with the vibrant Telugu community here.”

He urged voters to support the BJP for a “brighter future for Delhi” and to help realize the vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” or a developed India.

Naidu continued, “This progress can only be achieved with a ‘double-engine ki sarkaar’ (double-engine government),” referring to the synergy between the state and central governments under the BJP, which he believes would drive development in Delhi.

Final Campaign Push Ahead of February 5 Polls

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, 2025, political parties have been ramping up their campaigns. The final day of campaigning is expected to see major roadshows and rallies, with top BJP leaders taking to the streets to galvanize support.

The elections are crucial for the future of Delhi, and political leaders like Naidu are working to shift public sentiment in favor of the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on February 8, across all 70 constituencies in Delhi.