Andhra Pradesh News | Woman Dies of Heart Attack in Tirumala Queue Complex

A tragic incident occurred at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex in Tirumala, where a 32-year-old devotee, identified as Jhansi from Kadapa, collapsed due to a heart attack while waiting for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan.

Despite immediate CPR administered by fellow devotees and nurses, Jhansi passed away before she could be transported to the hospital.

Her father tearfully blamed the delayed arrival of the ambulance, which took nearly an hour, for her untimely death.