Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs express shock over bus blaze that killed 11

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have expressed shock over the horrific bus fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district that resulted in 11 people being burnt alive. A private bus, which was heading to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, caught fire near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday, killing 11 passengers and leaving 9 others missing. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, expressed shock over the tragedy.

“I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” he posted on ‘X’. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the Kurnool district bus accident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister spoke to officials of Andhra Pradesh and directed Telangana State officials to coordinate and extend all necessary assistance. He also discussed the incident with the State Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), instructing them to take immediate action. The Chief Minister directed officials to set up a helpline without delay and ordered the Gadwal District Collector and SP to visit the accident site immediately. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the horrific accident is deeply shocking.

“It is tragic that more than 10 people have lost their lives in this incident so far. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. On behalf of the government, instructions have been given to the authorities to ensure better medical treatment for those injured in this accident.

I urge the transport department to take measures to ensure safety standards are in place to prevent such accidents in the future,” posted Pawan Kalyan Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the news of the tragic bus fire near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district was deeply distressing. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident,” he said.