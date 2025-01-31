Andhra Pradesh’s New DGP Says, Controlling Cybercrimes a Top Priority

Vijayawada: Harish Kumar Gupta officially assumed office as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh on Friday, outlining his commitment to combating cybercrimes, cracking down on organized crime, and enhancing law enforcement efficiency through technology-driven initiatives.

Cybercrime Control and Organized Crime Crackdown

Speaking at a formal police parade held to honor outgoing DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao upon his retirement, Gupta emphasized that tackling cybercrimes and strengthening law and order would be among his primary responsibilities.

“We will be strict with those indulging in organized crime. Everybody who engages in such activities will pay a heavy price,” he stated, sending a strong message to criminal elements.

Gupta further elaborated on plans to maintain strict surveillance over rowdy sheeters, history sheeters, and individuals with criminal records. He also warned of firm legal action against those misusing social media for illegal activities, asserting that offenders will face stringent penalties, including imprisonment.

Tech-Driven Policing and Rapid Response to Emergencies

To modernize the Andhra Pradesh Police Force, the new DGP highlighted the importance of integrating advanced technology into law enforcement operations. He stressed improving response times to emergency Dial 100 calls to enhance citizen safety and security.

“We will offer the best police services, maintain law and order, and uphold the rule of law,” Gupta affirmed while expressing gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with this crucial responsibility.

Vision 2047 and Andhra Pradesh’s Development Goals

Gupta acknowledged the state’s ambitious development plans, particularly the Chief Minister’s Vision 2047, aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a model state for prosperity and peace.

“Andhra Pradesh is on the path of rapid progress, and law and order play a crucial role in this journey. We will ensure that the police force contributes effectively to achieving the Chief Minister’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Commendation for Outgoing DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao

During the event, Gupta praised the exemplary service of his predecessor, Dwarka Tirumala Rao, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the state’s law enforcement system.

“Under your leadership, the Andhra Pradesh Police Force has set golden standards. You have redefined policing through people-friendly initiatives, modernization, and technology adoption. We will continue this legacy with the same dedication,” Gupta remarked.

Tirumala Rao, who served in various capacities during his distinguished career, became emotional during his farewell speech, reminiscing about his journey in the police force.

“I have faced numerous challenges since the beginning of my service. We have transitioned from traditional policing to a technology-driven approach. We have implemented significant measures to combat cybercrime, drug-related offenses, and crimes against children,” he said.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta’s Leadership and Career Background

A 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Harish Kumar Gupta has held several key positions throughout his career. Before his latest appointment, he served as the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement in Andhra Pradesh.

This is Gupta’s second term as DGP. Previously, the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed him to the role on May 6, 2024, replacing K.V. Rajendranath Reddy due to allegations of irregularities and bias in election-related duties.

However, his tenure was short-lived as the TDP-led NDA government reassigned him as the state’s top police officer in January 2025.

With only seven months remaining until his retirement in August 2025, Gupta is determined to leave a lasting impact on Andhra Pradesh’s law enforcement landscape by focusing on modernized policing, crime prevention, and public safety enhancements.