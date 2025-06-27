Andhra Woman Dies as Electric Scooty Battery Explodes During Charging

Amaravati: A 62-year-old woman tragically lost her life after an electric two-wheeler’s battery exploded while it was being charged inside her home in Potladurthi village, Yerraguntla Mandal of YSR Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

Victim Burnt to Death

The deceased, identified as Venkata Lakshmamma, was asleep on a sofa near the scooty when the explosion occurred. She suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. The blast resulted in the two-wheeler catching fire and getting completely gutted. Some nearby household items were also partially burnt.

Police Investigation Underway

Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Lakshmamma’s body was shifted to Produttur government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Series of E-Scooter Explosions in Telugu States

This incident adds to a growing list of electric vehicle battery explosions reported in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in recent years.

Notable Past Incidents:

Hyderabad, Sep 2022 : A fire in an e-bike showroom led to 8 deaths , the worst EV-related tragedy in the region.

: A fire in an e-bike showroom led to , the worst EV-related tragedy in the region. Parvathipuram, Oct 2022 : 36 e-bikes gutted in a major fire at a showroom in Palakonda.

: gutted in a major fire at a showroom in Palakonda. Jagital, Nov 2024 : Explosion occurred in a home just 3 months after e-bike purchase .

: Explosion occurred in a home just . Vijayawada, Apr 2022 : A man died and three family members injured after a newly purchased e-scooter battery exploded.

: A man died and after a newly purchased e-scooter battery exploded. Nizamabad, Apr 2022: An 80-year-old man died in a similar battery blast during charging.

Overcharging Suspected as Common Cause

Authorities believe overcharging or faulty battery systems are the likely triggers behind most of these explosions. Improper charging practices, especially indoors, remain a major concern with the rapid adoption of electric two-wheelers in India.