ANI Files Defamation Suit Against YouTuber Mohak Mangal in Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Asian News International (ANI) has approached the Delhi High Court with a defamation suit against YouTuber Mohak Mangal, alleging that a recent video published by him contains false and defamatory statements aimed at discrediting the news agency.

The suit, filed through Advocate Akshit Mago, is listed for hearing on May 29. Alongside Mangal, comedian Kunal Kamra and AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair have also been named as defendants for sharing the contested video on their respective X (formerly Twitter) handles.

Allegations of Extortion and Blackmail Trigger Legal Action

In a video published on May 25, Mohak Mangal accused ANI of extortion and blackmail, following multiple copyright strikes issued against his YouTube channel for using short clips sourced from ANI. Mangal claimed that a representative from ANI reached out to him, demanding a payment of over ₹40 lakh to withdraw the strikes.

ANI has strongly refuted these claims, describing the video as a deliberate attempt to insult and discredit the agency, while misusing its registered trademarks and copyrighted material.

ANI: Video Is False, Defamatory, and Harmful to Reputation

The plea filed by ANI alleges that Mangal openly admitted to using ANI’s copyrighted videos for revenue generation but still chose to publish false and damaging claims. ANI stated that the content was “filled with defamatory statements” aimed at misleading viewers and discouraging the use of ANI’s services.

The agency has also raised concerns over the unauthorized use of its registered trademarks alongside defamatory commentary, calling it a serious violation.

Kamra and Zubair Accused of Amplifying False Claims

Regarding Kunal Kamra, Mohammed Zubair, and other social media users who shared the video, ANI has alleged that these individuals have “published further false, baseless, and malicious statements” that specifically target ANI and its founders.

“These statements are devoid of any factual or legal foundation and are clearly intended to malign the Plaintiff’s reputation and lower its estimation in the eyes of the public,” the suit reads.

ANI Seeks Injunctions and Content Takedown

In its plea, ANI is seeking the following relief from the court:

A permanent and mandatory injunction against Mohak Mangal, directing him to take down the video , stop using ANI’s trademarks, and refrain from publishing further defamatory content.

against Mohak Mangal, directing him to , stop using ANI’s trademarks, and further defamatory content. Similar restraining orders against Kunal Kamra, Mohammed Zubair, and others, preventing them from sharing or making false and defamatory statements against ANI.

The case adds to the growing list of legal challenges involving online content creators and digital copyright claims in India’s rapidly evolving media landscape.