Hyderabad: Kondapur-Gachibowli Flyover to Open in First Week of June

Hyderabad: In a major boost to traffic infrastructure in the western part of Hyderabad, the much-awaited Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover is set to be inaugurated in the first week of June. The flyover, built at a cost of ₹172 crore, is expected to ease congestion in one of the city’s busiest IT corridors.

1.2 Km Long Structure to Ease Traffic Woes

Stretching 1.2 kilometers, the new flyover connects Kondapur to Gachibowli, providing a seamless transit option for daily commuters and IT professionals. With increasing vehicular movement in the area due to tech parks, residential complexes, and commercial hubs, the new structure is seen as a crucial solution to persistent traffic bottlenecks.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Distribute Three Months’ Ration in June; Check Details on New Ration Cards and Member Addition

Strategic Connectivity for Hyderabad’s IT Hub

The flyover is part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) and aims to improve urban mobility in key traffic hotspots. Once operational, the structure is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Kondapur, Gachibowli, and surrounding areas like HITEC City, Madhapur, and Financial District.

Citizens Anticipate Relief from Long Waits

Residents and commuters have long awaited the flyover’s opening, hoping it will bring relief from long traffic snarls and signal delays. Authorities are finalizing final touches and safety checks before the inauguration, which is expected to be conducted by state officials in early June.