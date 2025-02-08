Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & Others Thank PM Modi for Inclusion in WAVES Advisory Board

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired a significant meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES (World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit) with the aim of positioning India as a global entertainment hub. Several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and others, expressed their gratitude for being included in this prestigious initiative.

Anil Kapoor Expresses Gratitude on Social Media

Anil Kapoor took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank PM Modi for the opportunity. The ‘Animal’ actor wrote:

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES and have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible initiative. We had a very insightful discussion with fellow members, and we look forward to working towards making India a global entertainment hub!”

Anupam Kher’s Appreciation for the WAVES Advisory Board Appointment

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also expressed his gratitude for being appointed to the prestigious WAVES advisory board. On social media, he wrote:

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodiji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of the entertainment and cultural field globally in a few years!”

Chiranjeevi’s Thank You Message to PM Modi

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared his thoughts on social media, thanking PM Modi for the honor. He tweeted:

“Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this honor. It was indeed a privilege to be part of the Advisory Board for WAVES and share my two cents along with other esteemed members. I have no doubts that #WAVES, the brainchild of Shri Modi ji, will propel India’s ‘SOFT POWER’ to its deserving heights in the world. Brace for all the excitement and breaking new grounds very soon!!”

The WAVES Summit and PM Modi’s Virtual Discussions

As part of the WAVES Summit held from February 5 to 9, 2025, Prime Minister Modi held virtual discussions with prominent figures from both the entertainment and business sectors. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and music maestro AR Rahman were among the stars who participated in the summit.

Interaction with Business Tycoons

In addition to the entertainment industry stalwarts, PM Modi also interacted with influential business leaders, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Mahindra & Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra, among others.