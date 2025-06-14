Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Wife Kirron Kher, Calls Her “An Original Piece of Life”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a touching birthday wish for his wife, actress and politician Kirron Kher, as she celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The actor posted a warm note along with nostalgic and recent photos of the couple and their family.

“Beautiful, Not-So-Patient, and an Original Piece of Life”: Anupam on Kirron

On Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a selection of cherished images — including one from their younger days and a family photo featuring their son Sikander Kher. In his post, he affectionately described Kirron as:

“Funny, beautiful, elegant, impulsive, loving, kind, compassionate, not so patient, fun loving and an original piece of life.”

He went on to write:

Also Read: Bulkapur Nala Clean-Up in Full Swing: Hydraa Commissioner Orders Swift Action Against Encroachments

“Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! Every year finding new pics to post on your birthday is a difficult task. But then I almost post the same pics every year. Because they are the best representatives of who you are.”

A Love Story That Began in the 1980s

Kirron and Anupam Kher have shared over three decades of married life. Their bond began in the 1980s during their struggling actor days. The two had known each other since their university days in Chandigarh, but reconnected while pursuing film roles in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in 1985 and have since become one of Bollywood’s most respected and enduring pairs.

Kirron Kher Turns a Year Older Amidst Anupam’s Upcoming Film Release

While Kirron celebrated her birthday, Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of “Metro…In Dino”, directed by Anurag Basu. The film, which is part of Basu’s acclaimed anthology, explores modern-day relationships through interconnected stories.

Star-Studded Cast of “Metro…In Dino”

The film boasts an ensemble cast including:

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan

Ali Fazal

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Pankaj Tripathi

Konkona Sen Sharma

Neena Gupta

Anupam Kher

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, and presented by T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro…In Dino features music composed by Pritam.

Metro…In Dino is scheduled to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.