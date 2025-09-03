Aparna Unispace Opens Asia’s Largest Experiential Destination for Home Design in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aparna Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), one of India’s fastest-growing building materials manufacturers, has inaugurated the Unispace Mega Store in Miyapur, Hyderabad, positioning it as Asia’s largest experiential destination for home design and building solutions.

Spanning 105,000 sq. ft. across two levels, the flagship store offers an extensive range of over 20 product categories, from flooring and sanitaryware to modular kitchens, wardrobes, windows, lighting, appliances, outdoor furniture, and landscaping solutions. Designed as a one-stop destination for both B2B and B2C customers, the store aims to transform the way Indians approach home construction, renovation, and interiors.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

A key highlight of the store is its immersive, interactive approach. Customers can explore fully functional apartment mock-ups, experience modular kitchens in action, and access products through tech-enabled displays and demo zones. The facility also houses a dedicated event space for workshops, architect meets, and design seminars. For added convenience, amenities such as a café, kids’ zone, and EV charging stations have been incorporated.

Also Read: Draft Electoral Roll for Jubilee Hills Released: 3.92 Lakh Voters Listed

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd., said:

“The Miyapur flagship is a symbol of our journey to becoming a ₹2,000 crore enterprise, powered by innovation, people-first practices, and R&D investments. Unispace is not just about selling products but delivering solutions built to last—where international design meets Indian ingenuity.”

The choice of Miyapur, a rapidly growing hub with metro and ORR connectivity and proximity to IT and industrial clusters, underscores AEL’s expansion strategy. The store complements the company’s existing Unispace showrooms in Jubilee Hills (Hyderabad), Bengaluru, and Vijayawada.

Industry experts note that the store’s opening comes at a time when India’s building materials market—valued at USD 42.6 billion in 2024—is projected to reach USD 64 billion by 2033. Globally, the sector is expected to grow from USD 929.8 billion in 2025 to USD 1,696.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

With this new mega destination, AEL aims to position itself at the forefront of India’s growing demand for premium interiors, housing solutions, and sustainable construction practices.