Hyderabad

Draft Electoral Roll for Jubilee Hills Released: 3.92 Lakh Voters Listed

According to the draft roll, the constituency has 204,288 male voters, 188,356 female voters, and 25 voters classified as ‘other’.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 22:57
Draft Electoral Roll for Jubilee Hills Released: 3.92 Lakh Voters Listed
Draft Electoral Roll for Jubilee Hills Released: 3.92 Lakh Voters Listed

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, listing 392,669 voters. Citizens can file claims and objections until September 17.

According to the draft roll, the constituency has 204,288 male voters, 188,356 female voters, and 25 voters classified as ‘other’. Voting will take place across 407 polling stations housed in 139 buildings, the CEO’s office said.

Voters can verify their details at the Electoral Registration Office, designated polling stations, or through the CEO Telangana portal. Claims for inclusion, deletion, correction, or transposition can be filed using Forms 6, 7, and 8.

Objections will be resolved by September 25, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 30, 2025. Appeals against decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer may be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1950, with a provision for a second appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 22:57
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button