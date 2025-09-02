Draft Electoral Roll for Jubilee Hills Released: 3.92 Lakh Voters Listed

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, listing 392,669 voters. Citizens can file claims and objections until September 17.

According to the draft roll, the constituency has 204,288 male voters, 188,356 female voters, and 25 voters classified as ‘other’. Voting will take place across 407 polling stations housed in 139 buildings, the CEO’s office said.

Voters can verify their details at the Electoral Registration Office, designated polling stations, or through the CEO Telangana portal. Claims for inclusion, deletion, correction, or transposition can be filed using Forms 6, 7, and 8.

Objections will be resolved by September 25, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 30, 2025. Appeals against decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer may be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1950, with a provision for a second appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer.