Telangana

How to Apply for a Birth Certificate in Telangana via Meeseva: Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to apply for a Birth & Community Certificate in Telangana through Meeseva centers. Simplified steps, documents, fees, and processing time explained.

Munsif Web Desk11 March 2025 - 17:15
A Meeseva center in Telangana assisting citizens with certificate applications.
A Meeseva center in Telangana assisting citizens with certificate applications.

Hyderabad, Telangana – Residents of Telangana can now apply for a Community & Date of Birth Certificate through Meeseva centers, streamlining access to critical documents for education, employment, and government schemes. The Revenue Department offers this service at a nominal fee of ₹45, with processing completed within 30 working days.

Why is the Community & Date of Birth Certificate Important?

  • Acts as proof of age and community for students and job seekers.
  • Essential for availing government scholarships, reservations, and employment benefits.
  • Required for admissions, passports, and legal purposes.

Key Features of the Service

  • Affordable Fee: ₹45 per application.
  • Convenient Access: Apply online, via TAPP, or at 1,000+ Meeseva centers statewide.
  • Fast Processing: Certificates issued within 30 working days.

Mandatory Documents

Applicants must submit:

  1. Proof of Date of Birth:
  • 1st to 10th class study certificates.
  • Municipality/Gram Panchayat-issued DOB certificate.
  1. Identity Proof:
  • Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, or Voter ID (EPIC).
  1. Application Form: Downloaded from the Meeseva portal.
Optional Documents:
  • Recent passport-sized photo. [‘
  • Family member’s community certificate.
  • SSC marks memo or property documents.
Residents of Telangana can now apply for a Community & Date of Birth Certificate through Meeseva centers.
Residents of Telangana can now apply for a Community & Date of Birth Certificate through Meeseva centers.

Step-by-Step Application Process

1. Visit a Meeseva Center

Locate your nearest Meeseva franchise or government center. Service timings:

  • Franchise Centers: 24/7 (online mode).
  • Government Centers: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

2. Submit Documents & Form

Fill the application form and attach mandatory documents. Download the form here (link placeholder for original source).

3. Pay the Fee

  • Payment Modes:
  • Online: Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, Paytm, T-Wallet.
  • Offline: Cash or T-Wallet at centers.

4. Track Application Status

Use the reference number provided to monitor progress via the Meeseva portal.

5. Certificate Issuance

The application is routed to:

  • Tahsildar (MRO) for most cases.
  • RDO or District Collector for specific communities.

Also Read: Complete Online Process to Apply for a Birth Certificate in India for Senior Citizens

Why Choose Meeseva?

  • Wider Reach: Accessible in urban and rural areas.
  • Transparent Process: Real-time application tracking.
  • Multi-Purpose Use: Valid for education, jobs, and legal needs.

Recent Updates (2023)

  • Digital Push: Enhanced online application portal for faster processing.
  • Community Inclusivity: Simplified verification for SC, ST, and BC applicants.

Contact the Meeseva helpline at 040-23120333 or visit Telangana Meeseva for updates.

Note: Ensure all documents are scanned clearly to avoid rejection. Delays may occur if mandatory proofs are missing.

By leveraging Meeseva’s efficient system, Telangana residents can now secure their Community & Date of Birth Certificates hassle-free. Stay informed, stay empowered!

Article by Munsif – Your Trusted Guide to Government Services.

Tags
Munsif Web Desk11 March 2025 - 17:15

Related Articles

Telangana Schools: Summer Holidays Announced – Full Schedule Inside!

Telangana Schools: Summer Holidays Announced – Full Schedule Inside!

11 March 2025 - 20:02
Telangana Turmeric Farmers Struggle as Prices Plummet: Kavitha Demands MSP Intervention

Telangana Turmeric Farmers Struggle as Prices Plummet: Kavitha Demands MSP Intervention

11 March 2025 - 16:58
TGSRTC Under Fire: Netizens Slam Disrespect Towards Women in Free Bus Travel!

TGSRTC Under Fire: Netizens Slam Disrespect Towards Women in Free Bus Travel!

11 March 2025 - 16:08
Heatwave Hits Telangana: Government Urges Urgent Action to Beat Rising Temperatures

Heatwave Hits Telangana: Government Urges Urgent Action to Beat Rising Temperatures

11 March 2025 - 15:53
Back to top button