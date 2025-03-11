How to Apply for a Birth Certificate in Telangana via Meeseva: Step-by-Step Guide

Hyderabad, Telangana – Residents of Telangana can now apply for a Community & Date of Birth Certificate through Meeseva centers, streamlining access to critical documents for education, employment, and government schemes. The Revenue Department offers this service at a nominal fee of ₹45, with processing completed within 30 working days.

Acts as proof of age and community for students and job seekers.

for students and job seekers. Essential for availing government scholarships, reservations, and employment benefits .

. Required for admissions, passports, and legal purposes.

Key Features of the Service

Affordable Fee: ₹45 per application.

₹45 per application. Convenient Access: Apply online, via TAPP, or at 1,000+ Meeseva centers statewide.

Apply online, via TAPP, or at statewide. Fast Processing: Certificates issued within 30 working days.

Mandatory Documents

Applicants must submit:

Proof of Date of Birth:

1st to 10th class study certificates.

Municipality/Gram Panchayat-issued DOB certificate.

Identity Proof:

Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, or Voter ID (EPIC).

Application Form: Downloaded from the Meeseva portal.

Optional Documents:

Recent passport-sized photo. [‘

Family member’s community certificate.

SSC marks memo or property documents.

Step-by-Step Application Process

1. Visit a Meeseva Center

Locate your nearest Meeseva franchise or government center. Service timings:

Franchise Centers: 24/7 (online mode).

24/7 (online mode). Government Centers: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

2. Submit Documents & Form

Fill the application form and attach mandatory documents. Download the form here (link placeholder for original source).

3. Pay the Fee

Payment Modes:

Online: Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, Paytm, T-Wallet.

Offline: Cash or T-Wallet at centers.

4. Track Application Status

Use the reference number provided to monitor progress via the Meeseva portal.

5. Certificate Issuance

The application is routed to:

Tahsildar (MRO) for most cases.

for most cases. RDO or District Collector for specific communities.

Why Choose Meeseva?

Wider Reach: Accessible in urban and rural areas.

Accessible in urban and rural areas. Transparent Process: Real-time application tracking.

Real-time application tracking. Multi-Purpose Use: Valid for education, jobs, and legal needs.

Digital Push: Enhanced online application portal for faster processing.

Enhanced online application portal for faster processing. Community Inclusivity: Simplified verification for SC, ST, and BC applicants.

Contact the Meeseva helpline at 040-23120333 or visit Telangana Meeseva for updates.

Note: Ensure all documents are scanned clearly to avoid rejection. Delays may occur if mandatory proofs are missing.

By leveraging Meeseva’s efficient system, Telangana residents can now secure their Community & Date of Birth Certificates hassle-free. Stay informed, stay empowered!

Article by Munsif – Your Trusted Guide to Government Services.