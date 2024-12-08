AR Rahman Not Taking a Career Break, Confirms Daughter Khatija

Mumbai: Khatija Rahman, the daughter of legendary music composer AR Rahman, has addressed rumors suggesting that her father is taking a break from his music career. In a recent Instagram post, Khatija dismissed these reports as baseless and urged people to stop spreading misinformation about her father.

Khatija mentioned that she had previously clarified the matter on Twitter, but the rumors continued to gain traction. Expressing her frustration, she emphasized that publishing unverified news about her father’s professional life is irresponsible and requested media outlets to act more responsibly.

Quoting a media report that claimed to have “reliable sources,” Khatija firmly refuted the claims and called on the public and press to refrain from disseminating false narratives about AR Rahman’s career.

The rumors intensified following AR Rahman’s recent announcement of his divorce, coinciding with a member of his team publicly sharing her own separation from her husband on social media. This coincidence fueled speculation about Rahman’s personal and professional life.

However, contrary to these rumors, Khatija clarified that AR Rahman is actively working on various projects, including composing music for a high-profile film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. She emphasized that her father remains fully engaged in his musical endeavors and continues to contribute significantly to the industry.

Additionally, AR Rahman has recently been involved in several international projects and live performances, showcasing his commitment to his craft. He remains one of the most sought-after music directors in India and globally, with his upcoming projects including collaborations with international artists and film productions.

Khatija concluded by appealing to everyone to respect her father’s privacy and professional journey, urging people to verify facts before believing or sharing unsubstantiated claims.