As PM Modi releases 21st PM-KISAN instalment, farmers see it as a lifesaver

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to support 9 crore farmers across the country.

With the 21st instalment, a total of 11 crore farming families have been disbursed funds, up to more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore, till date.

As the monetary assistance of Rs 2,000 was credited into the accounts of beneficiaries across the country, this brought smiles on the faces of farmers, who expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the farmer-centric welfare scheme.

Many farmers from across the country spoke to IANS, sharing their joy as well as experience on how this money helps them meet agricultural expenses in troubling times.

In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, an atmosphere of happiness gripped the beneficiaries upon receiving Rs 2,000 in their accounts.

“Earlier, due to lack of capital, we had a lot of difficulty in farming, but since the launch of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we are getting a lot of help and are able to buy fertilisers and seeds on time and plant them in the fields,” a group of farmers told IANS in a special interaction.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, the PM-KISAN event was also attended by the BJP’s district president as the chief guest. He stated that crores of rupees come to the district through the Kisan Samman Nidhi, which significantly impacts not just the farming community but also the markets.

“When farmers purchase essential items, cash flow increases in the market,” he emphasised.

In Bihar’s Koderma, farmers said that there was a time when they had to take out loans to finance their farming needs. Now, whether it’s buying fertiliser, seeds, or any other need, they don’t have to worry.

Women farmers in the district expressed deep appreciation for financial support under the scheme and thanked the Prime Minister.

In Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, farmers thanked the Prime Minister for understanding their plight of farmers and addressing their impoverished condition with welfare funds under the PM-KISAN.

A farmer named Mahavir said that his family and fellow villagers are grateful to the Prime Minister for lifting them out of crisis and financial distress.

In Rajasthan, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, told IANS that the PM-KISAN has become an important means of financial empowerment for farmers.

He said that the Rs 2,000 funds under PM-KISAN have encouraged farming and provided significant relief to small and marginal farmers.

Beneficiary farmers present at the local event expressed their gratitude to PM Modi and stated that they use these funds to purchase fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and essential agricultural equipment.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, farmer Tikam Singh of Bharbhadia village said, “PM Modi has implemented a very good scheme. I have been receiving Rs 2000 instalment since the beginning. This helps us buy fertiliser and seeds. We are thankful to him for giving us money to buy fertiliser and seeds.”

Farmer Dashrath Rathore, hailing from Bharbhadia village in Neemuch district, said, “We are benefitting doubly. Under PM-KISAN, we get Rs 2000 in our account, and we also get an additional Rs 2,000 from the state government. We use this amount to meet our agricultural needs. We want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP CM Mohan Yadav.”

Notably, the PM-KISAN scheme stands out as one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives, drawing global praise for its monumental impact on financial support to the beneficiaries.