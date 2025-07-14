Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed as Governor of Goa

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Union Minister, as the new Governor of Goa. The official announcement was made through a presidential order, which also appointed Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the Governor of Haryana and Kavinder Gupta as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

End of Tenure for Bandaru Dattatreya in Haryana

With this reshuffle, Bandaru Dattatreya, who served as the Governor of Haryana, completes his term. The changes reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to restructure key gubernatorial roles in various states.

A People’s Leader from Royal Lineage

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Vizianagaram, is widely respected as a people’s leader. Despite being born into aristocracy, he distanced himself from royal customs and embraced socialist ideals early in life.

Known for his discipline, honesty, and transparency, Raju has earned immense respect in Andhra Pradesh and beyond. He is the son of Dr. PVG Raju, the former Maharaja of Vizianagaram.

Rich Political Legacy and Ministerial Experience

Raju made his political debut in 1978 representing the Janata Party and later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, soon after its formation by N.T. Rama Rao. Since then, he has held numerous key positions:

Elected six times as MLA and once as MP

and Served as Union Minister for Civil Aviation in 2014

in 2014 Played a pivotal role in approving Bhogapuram International Airport

He has also held important portfolios such as Excise, Revenue, Finance, and Legislative Affairs under various TDP-led governments.

Simplicity, Discipline, and Sports Enthusiasm

Despite his political stature, Ashok Gajapathi Raju is known for his humble lifestyle. He prefers to handle daily chores himself — from cleaning his car to watering plants, even polishing his own shoes. A sports enthusiast, he once served as the President of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Strong Voice with Scientific Criticism

Raju is admired for his fearless and rational political commentary. He shuns sycophancy and doesn’t hesitate to criticize flawed decisions — whether made by allies or adversaries. Known for his scientific approach to criticism, he remains respected even among political opponents.

Family’s Continued Political Presence

Raju’s family remains active in politics. His wife Sunila Gajapathi Raju served as the Chairperson of Vizianagaram Municipality, and his daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju was recently elected as MLA from Vizianagaram in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

A Fitting Role for a Statesman

With a deep understanding of governance and public administration, Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s appointment as Governor of Goa is seen as a well-deserved recognition for his decades of service in Indian politics. His experience and commitment to public welfare are expected to bring stability and integrity to the role.