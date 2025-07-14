Realme 15 Series Launch in India Set for July 24: Key Specs, Design, Price & More

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme is set to expand its popular number series lineup in India with the upcoming Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro models. The official launch is scheduled for July 24, 2025, and ahead of the debut, Realme has teased key features, design, and performance specs of both devices.

Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro: Design and Aesthetics

The Realme 15 series will sport a modern, elegant design with a triple rear camera housed in two large and one small circular module, alongside a flash embedded in a square bump. The front design showcases slightly curved display edges, giving the phones a premium look.

Realme has revealed the new phones will come in multiple attractive color options:

Flowing Silver

Velvet Green

Silk Purple

Silk Pink

Both devices will measure 7.6mm in thickness, positioning them as slim and sleek smartphones in the mid-range category.

Confirmed Specifications of Realme 15 Series

The Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, ensuring a strong balance of performance and efficiency. These phones are also confirmed to feature AI-powered tools such as:

AI Edit Genie

AI Party Mode

Other confirmed features include:

7,000mAh battery

80W fast charging

144Hz refresh rate display

Peak brightness up to 6,500 nits

Camera Capabilities of the Realme 15 Series

Although full camera details have not yet been officially disclosed, leaks suggest that the Realme 15 and 15 Pro will include a triple rear camera setup with the following sensors:

50MP primary sensor

8MP secondary sensor

Another 50MP sensor, possibly for portrait or macro photography

This setup is expected to offer versatile photography options for users, catering to both casual and advanced mobile photography needs.

Realme 15 and 15 Pro 5G: Expected Price in India

According to sources and early reports:

Realme 15 5G is expected to be priced at ₹21,999

is expected to be priced at Realme 15 Pro 5G may carry a price tag of ₹27,000 (after applicable bank offers)

This pricing strategy places the Realme 15 series firmly in the mid-range smartphone segment, competing with brands like iQOO, Redmi, and Motorola.

Realme 15 Series Launch Details

The official launch event is set for July 24, 2025, and will likely be streamed live on Realme India’s YouTube channel and website. More official specifications and pricing will be unveiled during the event.

Final Thoughts

With premium design, powerful internals, AI features, and competitive pricing, the Realme 15 series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting mid-range smartphones launches of 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.