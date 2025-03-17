Bangladesh: BNP blasts Yunus-led interim govt over crackdown on anti-rape protestors

Bangladesh: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has strongly criticized the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for its recent crackdown on student activists protesting against the rising number of rape incidents in the country. According to local media reports, the protests have also included demands for the removal of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury due to his perceived failure to ensure public safety.

BNP Criticizes Government’s Handling of Anti-Rape Protests

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called the situation “alarming,” condemning the government for filing cases against 12 student leaders who had participated in protests. These protests were sparked by increasing incidents of rape and violence against women and children across Bangladesh. The student activists have been calling on the government to take stronger action against the perpetrators of such crimes.

“It is wrong to harass those who are raising awareness against rape and oppression instead of supporting their efforts,” said Alamgir in a statement.

Formation of ‘Bangladesh Against Rape and Violence’

In response to the growing number of sexual violence cases, university teachers and students recently formed the platform ‘Bangladesh Against Rape and Violence.’ This group organized a march towards the residence of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, demanding swift and exemplary punishment for rapists. However, the march was halted by the police, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Subsequently, the police filed cases against several student leaders involved in the protest.

Student Protesters Denounce Police Action and Government Incompetence

The student protesters, under the banner of ‘Bangladesh Against Rape and Oppression,’ have rejected the police’s allegations as false and baseless. They accused the police of spreading misinformation about their movement and criticized Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury for his failure to ensure public safety.

One of the student representatives stated, “Incidents of murder, robbery, theft, and violence against women have significantly increased. Rape and abuse have become daily occurrences. Women across the country face constant harassment, both on the streets and in cyberspace, making the environment unbearable and unsafe.”

Protests and Calls for Action Against Government’s Failure

The recent crackdown on anti-rape protesters highlights the increasing lawlessness in the country under the interim government led by Yunus. Many student organizations have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government, with eight organizations recently calling off their planned march in Dhaka due to threats and intimidation. Instead, they held a brief rally to voice their concerns.

Growing Demand for Removal of Jahangir Alam Chowdhury

The violence and unrest surrounding these protests reflect the growing public discontent with the current administration. Since the Yunus-led interim government took power in August 2024, reports of violence against women and children have surged, leading to calls for the removal of Jahangir Alam Chowdhury as Home Affairs Advisor. Citizens across Bangladesh are demanding better security and accountability from the government.

Ongoing Protests in Bangladesh Amid Growing Concerns

Bangladesh continues to be gripped by protests and public outcry over the state of law and order, with an increasing number of cases of violence against women. The ongoing unrest reflects widespread frustration with the government’s handling of public safety and its failure to protect women and children from violence.