Trump Shares PM Modi’s 3-Hour Podcast on Truth Social

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday morning (Indian time) shared a three-hour-long podcast featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media platform, Truth Social. The podcast, hosted by US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, touched upon a variety of topics, including the strong bond between the two leaders and their mutual commitment to their nations’ interests.

PM Modi Praises Trump’s Leadership and Dedication

In the conversation, Prime Minister Modi spoke highly of his relationship with Trump, emphasizing their mutual trust and shared focus on national priorities. He highlighted Trump’s “humility” and noted how the former US President appeared more prepared for a potential second term than he did during his first.

The Indian Prime Minister also praised Trump’s unwavering commitment to the United States, particularly following the recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life. Modi pointed out how Trump, even after being shot, remained steadfast in his dedication to his country, demonstrating the “America First” spirit. He drew a parallel to his own philosophy, stating, “I believe in nation first – Bharat first.”

Modi Remembers Personal Gestures and Clarity of Vision

PM Modi recalled a personal gesture from Trump during the 2019 ‘Howdy Modi’ event, where Trump chose to sit in the audience rather than speak, further exemplifying his humility. Modi also expressed admiration for Trump’s clarity of vision, noting that the former President has a well-defined roadmap for his potential second term.

Reflecting on his visit to the White House, Modi shared that Trump had broken protocol by personally guiding him on a tour of the residence. Despite not having met in person for several years, Modi highlighted the enduring strength of their communication and trust.

When asked about Trump’s previous remark that Modi is a better negotiator, the Prime Minister attributed it to Trump’s graciousness and humility. Modi clarified that his approach to negotiations is always guided by India’s interests, reaffirming his commitment to representing his nation’s priorities.

Modi Talks About Longstanding Association with Elon Musk

In addition to discussing his relationship with Trump, PM Modi also reflected on his longstanding association with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, dating back to his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Modi described their recent meeting as warm and familial, and he mentioned Musk’s enthusiasm for government efficiency reforms, highlighting the shared principles of efficiency and transparency between Musk’s companies and his own government.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Leadership

Through this podcast, both PM Modi and President Trump reinforced their strong personal and professional relationship, focusing on shared values such as trust, national pride, and a clear vision for their respective countries’ futures.