Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Set to Return to Earth After 9-Month Stay on ISS

New York: NASA has confirmed that US astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months, will return to Earth tomorrow. The two astronauts, along with another American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut, will be transported back home aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Extended Stay on ISS Due to Propulsion Issues

Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June 2023 after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were meant to return on suffered propulsion issues during its maiden crewed voyage. The spacecraft was deemed unfit for the return journey, resulting in the duo’s extended stay.

NASA initially planned for their return on Wednesday, but has now advanced their ocean splashdown to Tuesday evening at 5:57 p.m. (21:57 GMT, 3:30 a.m. IST on March 19). The agency explained that the updated schedule allows for crew handovers on the ISS while providing flexibility to accommodate potential weather conditions expected later in the week.

SpaceX Crew Dragon to Bring Astronauts Home

The astronauts will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which arrived at the ISS on Sunday. Along with Williams and Wilmore, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will also make the journey back. NASA has announced that live coverage of the Crew-9 return will begin at 10:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17 (around 8:30 a.m. IST, March 18), showcasing preparations for the hatch closure.

A Historic and Unexpected Journey

The extended stay on the ISS was a much longer than typical six-month astronaut rotation, although it falls short of the US space record of 371 days set by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio in 2023. The world record for the longest single spaceflight is 437 days, held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov aboard the Mir space station.

The prolonged mission raised significant attention and concern, as both astronauts had to rely on additional clothing and personal care supplies that were sent to them, as they hadn’t originally packed for such an extended duration.

Challenging Mission

The return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore marks the end of a challenging and unprecedented journey aboard the ISS. As they prepare to return to Earth, their mission highlights the unpredictability and complexity of space travel, as well as the resilience of astronauts in facing unexpected obstacles during their missions.