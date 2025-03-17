Two Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon

Lebanon: Two individuals were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting a house in the village of Ainata in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. The airstrikes, which occurred on Sunday, have further escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

Details of the Airstrikes and Casualties

The Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operations Centre confirmed that Israeli warplanes launched two air-to-ground missiles at a house in Ainata, causing fatalities and extensive damage to the building. Civil Defence teams are currently working to clear the rubble from the site.

In a separate incident, Israeli helicopters fired three missiles at prefabricated homes in the village of Kafr Kila, located in southeastern Lebanon. These temporary shelters were erected by residents who had been rebuilding their damaged homes. Although the homes were completely destroyed, no casualties have been reported.

Israeli Drone and Gunfire Incident

On Sunday afternoon, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade near a civilian inspecting his home in the village of Ramyah. In another development, three bodies were transported from the village of Al-Qasr, located near the Syrian border, to Hermel Governmental Hospital by the Lebanese Red Cross. Security forces are investigating the incident.

In northern Israel, a gunshot hit a vehicle in the Avivim community, although there were no reports of injuries. The Israeli military stated that the gunshot likely originated from Lebanese territory. Israel’s Kan TV News speculated that the gunfire was an accidental result of shots fired during a funeral in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Military Response and Escalating Tensions

In response to these incidents, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered airstrikes on targets in Ainata, southern Lebanon. Katz issued a stern warning to the Lebanese government, stressing that Israel would not tolerate any fire from Lebanese territory toward northern Israeli communities, promising a forceful response to any violation of the ceasefire.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had struck a command and control centre used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, along with other Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon. Israel claimed these facilities were in violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Ongoing Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah

Although a ceasefire agreement has largely held since November last year, following intense hostilities during the Gaza war, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah remain high. Israel has continued its military presence in Lebanon, conducting multiple airstrikes, which have led to casualties. The latest strikes highlight the fragile security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border, with both sides bracing for potential further escalation.