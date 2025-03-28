BCCI Invites Applications for Spin Bowling Coach Position at COE in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the opening of applications for the position of Spin Bowling Coach at its Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. Eligible candidates are invited to apply for the role until 5 p.m. on April 10.

Background of the Vacancy

This development follows the resignation of former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule, who had held the position of Spin Bowling Coach at the COE for three years. Bahutule decided to take up a similar role with IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing season of the tournament.

During his tenure, Bahutule contributed to India A series, was part of the coaching team during India’s tour of Ireland for a T20I series, and assisted in the gold medal win at the Asian Games in 2023. He was also part of the India men’s team’s coaching staff during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and T20I series in South Africa in 2024.

Role and Responsibilities of the Spin Bowling Coach

The BCCI describes the Spin Bowling Coach’s role as crucial in the development and performance enhancement of India’s spin bowling talent across various age groups and formats, including senior men’s and women’s teams, India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads, along with state association players at the COE.

The role will involve close collaboration with the Head Cricket, BCCI COE, in designing and delivering specialized coaching programs. The coach will also assist in performance monitoring, working with selectors, national and state coaches, performance analysts, and strength & conditioning experts to create high-performance training plans.

Key responsibilities include:

Planning and executing training sessions for cricket squads at the COE.

Providing one-on-one technical coaching to players.

Developing and monitoring individual player performance plans with measurable objectives.

Scouting and developing talented spin bowlers.

Utilising advanced technologies like GPS-enabled devices and biomechanical analysis to enhance player performance.

Supporting injury rehabilitation protocols and certifying players fit for competition.

Qualifications and Experience Criteria

Candidates should meet the following criteria:

A former India or first-class cricketer with at least 75 First Class matches played.

A proven track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years in the last 7 years, preferably in a high-performance centre, international, India A, India U-19, India Women, IPL team, or state team.

Alternatively, the candidate can be a BCCI COE Level 3 Performance Coach (or equivalent) with a similar coaching background.

Candidates with a BCCI COE Level 2 Coach (or equivalent) certification and a solid coaching history in elite environments, including high-performance planning, monitoring, and player development, will also be considered.

Interested applicants must submit their applications before the deadline on April 10 at 5 p.m.