Bengaluru Rapido Twist: Rider Wasn’t the First to Hit, CCTV Shows Woman Striking First
The footage shows the woman physically assaulting the Rapido rider first, contradicting her initial allegations.
Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Bengaluru Rapido rider assault case, newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed a different version of events from what was earlier claimed by the woman involved. The footage shows the woman physically assaulting the Rapido rider first, contradicting her initial allegations.
Initial Viral Videos Showed Rider Hitting Woman
The incident, which occurred on Saturday, had initially sparked outrage after videos captured by bystanders went viral. Those clips showed the rider hitting the woman following a verbal spat in a public place, prompting social media criticism and concern.
CCTV Footage Suggests Rider Reacted to Provocation
However, the newly reviewed CCTV footage appears to show that the woman initiated the physical altercation after a heated argument. Sources state that the disagreement began when the woman accused the rider of jumping traffic signals and driving recklessly, behavior she claims led to the confrontation.
Both Taken to Police Station, No Complaint Filed Yet
Both the woman, reportedly a sales assistant at a jewellery store, and the Rapido rider were taken to Jayanagar police station for questioning shortly after the incident. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, no formal complaint has been filed by the woman so far, police officials confirmed.
Investigation Continues Amid Public Scrutiny
The police are continuing their investigation and reviewing all available footage and witness statements. The case has sparked a broader debate about public confrontations, the role of viral videos, and the importance of verifying facts before forming public opinion.
Officials are expected to issue a statement once further clarity is established.