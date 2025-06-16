Bengaluru Rapido Twist: Rider Wasn’t the First to Hit, CCTV Shows Woman Striking First

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Bengaluru Rapido rider assault case, newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed a different version of events from what was earlier claimed by the woman involved. The footage shows the woman physically assaulting the Rapido rider first, contradicting her initial allegations.

Initial Viral Videos Showed Rider Hitting Woman

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, had initially sparked outrage after videos captured by bystanders went viral. Those clips showed the rider hitting the woman following a verbal spat in a public place, prompting social media criticism and concern.

However, the newly reviewed CCTV footage appears to show that the woman initiated the physical altercation after a heated argument. Sources state that the disagreement began when the woman accused the rider of jumping traffic signals and driving recklessly, behavior she claims led to the confrontation.

Both Taken to Police Station, No Complaint Filed Yet

Both the woman, reportedly a sales assistant at a jewellery store, and the Rapido rider were taken to Jayanagar police station for questioning shortly after the incident. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, no formal complaint has been filed by the woman so far, police officials confirmed.

In #Bengaluru: A woman commuter was assaulted by a Rapido bike rider (captain) in Jayanagar. The woman, who had booked a ride from BTM Layout, took objection to a shortcut taken by the rider to avoid traffic. Verbal argument turned physical.@timesofindia pic.twitter.com/v1g6d5axVw — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) June 16, 2025

Investigation Continues Amid Public Scrutiny

The police are continuing their investigation and reviewing all available footage and witness statements. The case has sparked a broader debate about public confrontations, the role of viral videos, and the importance of verifying facts before forming public opinion.

Officials are expected to issue a statement once further clarity is established.