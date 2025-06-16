Shocking Incident Caught on Camera Goes Viral on Social Media

Hardoi: A shocking incident was caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, where a woman was seen brandishing a revolver at a petrol pump employee following an argument involving her father. The video, which has gone viral across social media platforms, has ignited widespread debate over public safety and civilian use of firearms.

Heated Argument Leads to Armed Confrontation

The incident occurred on Sunday at an HP CNG petrol pump on Sandi Road, approximately 2 km from Bilgram town. According to eyewitnesses and media reports, Ehsan Khan, a resident of Shahabad, visited the pump with his wife and daughter, Ariba Khan, to refuel his vehicle.

A verbal altercation reportedly broke out between Ehsan and the petrol pump employee, Rajneesh Kumar, over an undisclosed issue. The confrontation escalated when the employee allegedly pushed Ehsan Khan on the chest, an act recorded in the viral video.

Daughter Draws Revolver Amid Altercation

In a dramatic turn of events, Ariba Khan, Ehsan’s daughter, drew a revolver from her possession and pointed it at the employee. The scene caused panic among onlookers and staff, although no shots were fired. The incident quickly became a trending topic after the video was circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Police Launch Investigation; Public Raises Concerns

Local authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the incident. Officials are reviewing the CCTV footage and mobile video recordings as part of the inquiry. Initial reports suggest that the revolver may be licensed, but further verification is pending.

The viral footage has sparked intense discussion online about:

The legality of civilian firearm possession

The use of weapons in public places

Self-defense vs. escalation of violence

Social Media Reacts Strongly to Viral Video

Many users on social media platforms expressed alarm at the ease with which firearms are brandished in public settings. Others questioned why the dispute reached such levels without police intervention or de-escalation