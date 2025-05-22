Bharat Petroleum Invites Applications for Multiple Posts Across Key Departments; Check Full Details and How to Apply
The recruitment drive targets skilled and experienced professionals for roles across strategic, technical, and operational fields.
Hyderabad: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, has opened applications for various positions, offering career opportunities in diverse domains.
Table of Contents
The recruitment drive targets skilled and experienced professionals for roles across strategic, technical, and operational fields.
Also Read: As Oil Demand Soars, Is India Ready for an Energy Tug-of-War?
Vacancies in Key Departments
BPCL is looking to fill positions in the following profiles:
- Biofuels
- BPRL (Bharat PetroResources Limited)
- Brand/Public Relations
- Consumer Retailing
- Company Secretary
- Corporate Strategy
- Digital Business
- Finance
- Human Resources
- Information Systems
- Legal
- Medical Officer
- New Projects (Refinery)
- Petrochemicals
- Renewables
- Research and Development
- Way Side Amenities
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to visit the official BPCL careers page at
👉 https://www.bharatpetroleum.in/careers/careers.aspx
The portal provides detailed information about role descriptions, eligibility criteria, application process, and selection procedures.
Important Notes
The corporation advised applicants to regularly check the official website for any corrigendum, addendum, or further updates regarding the recruitment process. All future communication and modifications related to this recruitment will be available only on BPCL’s careers page.