Bharat Petroleum Invites Applications for Multiple Posts Across Key Departments; Check Full Details and How to Apply

Hyderabad: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking, has opened applications for various positions, offering career opportunities in diverse domains.

The recruitment drive targets skilled and experienced professionals for roles across strategic, technical, and operational fields.

Also Read: As Oil Demand Soars, Is India Ready for an Energy Tug-of-War?

Vacancies in Key Departments

BPCL is looking to fill positions in the following profiles:

Biofuels

BPRL (Bharat PetroResources Limited)

Brand/Public Relations

Consumer Retailing

Company Secretary

Corporate Strategy

Digital Business

Finance

Human Resources

Information Systems

Legal

Medical Officer

New Projects (Refinery)

Petrochemicals

Renewables

Research and Development

Way Side Amenities

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to visit the official BPCL careers page at

👉 https://www.bharatpetroleum.in/careers/careers.aspx

The portal provides detailed information about role descriptions, eligibility criteria, application process, and selection procedures.

Important Notes

The corporation advised applicants to regularly check the official website for any corrigendum, addendum, or further updates regarding the recruitment process. All future communication and modifications related to this recruitment will be available only on BPCL’s careers page.