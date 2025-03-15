Bhatti Fires at BRS: “We Cleared ₹263 Cr in 3 Months, What Did You Do?”

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has strongly refuted false information given by BRS leaders regarding the loan waiver for farmers.

Congress Achieved in Three Months What BRS Failed in Six Years

Responding to questions raised by BRS MLA Palla Rajeswar Reddy in the Assembly on Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that the Congress government did not delay loan waivers for six years like the BRS government. Instead, it successfully waived farmers’ loans within just three months.

Also Read: BRS Party is Now in Mortuary: CM Revanth

Loan Waiver Comparisons

Bhatti provided a detailed comparison of loan waivers across different constituencies:

Janagaon: BRS waived ₹124 crore in five years, while Congress waived ₹263 crore in three months.

BRS waived ₹124 crore in five years, while Congress waived ₹263 crore in three months. Gajwel: BRS waived ₹104.3 crore during its tenure, whereas Congress waived ₹237.33 crore.

BRS waived ₹104.3 crore during its tenure, whereas Congress waived ₹237.33 crore. Siddipet: BRS waived ₹96.62 crore over five years, while Congress waived ₹177.91 crore.

BRS waived ₹96.62 crore over five years, while Congress waived ₹177.91 crore. Sircilla: BRS waived ₹101.76 crore, while Congress waived ₹175.84 crore in three months.

Transparency in Governance

The Deputy CM stated that data on farmers’ loan waivers and Rythu Bharosa will be displayed at the Legislative Assembly premises. Information on various welfare schemes, including free RTC bus travel for women, bonus on fine paddy, and free power up to 200 units, will also be made available to MLAs.

Educational Reforms

Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to higher education, pointing out that:

Vice Chancellors were appointed to 12 universities neglected during the BRS rule.

neglected during the BRS rule. A Dalit VC was appointed for the first time in Osmania University’s 100-year history.

The Women’s University was renamed after Chakali Ilamma , with ₹15 crore sanctioned for renovations.

, with ₹15 crore sanctioned for renovations. New buildings worth ₹540 crore were approved for educational institutions.

Revolutionary Steps in School Education

The Deputy CM also spoke about the Young India International Schools, which will be built across 20 acres each, featuring digital classrooms, sports facilities, and residential quarters for teachers.

Advancing Technical Education

The government is also developing 65 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres to provide skilled professionals for industries.

A Warning to BRS Leaders

Bhatti Vikramarka criticized the BRS leaders for their false propaganda and said, “The State treasury is not for political leaders like you. Every rupee will be credited into the treasury and used for the upliftment of the poor.”