Bhatti Vikramarka Terms IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide a Tragic Result of Injustice

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has expressed deep anguish over the death of senior IPS officer from Telangana, Y. Puran Kumar. Calling it a very unfortunate and tragic incident, he said he was deeply moved by the news.

Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday visited the family of Additional DGP Puran Kumar, who had recently died by suicide, allegedly due to caste discrimination and mental harassment by senior officers.

During the visit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke over the phone with Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet, to express solidarity with the bereaved family. Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister assured that the Telangana government would stand firmly with Puran Kumar’s family.

Speaking to the local media later, Bhatti Vikramarka said that Puran Kumar had served as additional DGP in Haryana and had also worked in the highly prestigious Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

He was a highly accomplished officer who received Presidential medals for his exemplary service. “Shockingly, such a brilliant officer chose to end his life on the 7th of this month,” he said with sorrow.

Referring to the suicide note left by Kumar, Bhatti stated that the deceased officer had clearly mentioned two officers — DGP Kapoor and SP Narendra — accusing them of continuously humiliating and harassing him. “When there is such direct evidence, shouldn’t the government act immediately as per the law?” he questioned.

However, it has been seven days since the incident, and neither the Haryana government nor the Chandigarh police have taken any action against the accused, which is extremely worrying, the deputy Chief minister said. He added that even the post-mortem had not been conducted so far, and Kumar’s aged mother, wife, and daughters were not even allowed to see his body — an act of sheer cruelty and inhumanity. “This is a gross violation of basic human rights,” he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka expressed anger that one of the accused, Kapoor, already had previous allegations of caste discrimination against him, yet the government continued to retain him as DGP, calling it “shameful.”

He pointed out that human rights and civil society organizations have been protesting and demanding justice for the past week, yet the government has remained inactive. “Based on the suicide note, the Chandigarh police should have immediately taken action and arrested the accused. Why haven’t they done so?” Bhatti Vikramarka questioned.

He strongly criticized the silence of both the Haryana government and the Central Government, which have failed to suspend or act against the accused officers. “Both Haryana and Chandigarh are under the BJP-led Central Government. Therefore, the Prime Minister and Home Minister must fulfill their constitutional responsibility,” he demanded.

Bhatti said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, upon learning of the incident, immediately spoke with the bereaved family and sent him (Bhatti) to personally meet and console them. Puran Kumar studied engineering at Osmania University, Hyderabad, and pursued higher education at IIM before serving as an IPS officer in Haryana. He was a man of great talent. His death is not only an irreparable personal loss to his family but also a great loss to the entire system,” Bhatti said.

“This is not a political issue — it is a human rights issue. Every individual in this country has the right to live, and no one can deny that right,” he emphasized. “The Congress Party will never tolerate such injustice and will not remain silent.”

He demanded the immediate arrest and legal action against DGP Kapoor and SP Narendra, who were named in Puran Kumar’s suicide note. “That is the minimum responsibility of the government,” he said. “The family — his wife, mother, and two daughters — must be given full protection and justice. Delayed justice is equivalent to denied justice,” the Deputy CM asserted.

AICC SC Cell Chairman Koppula Raju, Chandigarh Congress president H.S. Lucky, and Constitution Committee Chairman Dr. Vinay accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during his visit.