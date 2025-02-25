Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood with a Special Moment on the Ramp

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar marked a significant milestone in her career as she celebrated 10 years in the film industry. The talented actress, who made her memorable debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, took to social media to commemorate this special moment, sharing her gratitude for the love and support she has received over the years.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Fashion Icons Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

In a recent Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her pride and gratitude for walking the ramp for the renowned designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at The Caring With Style 2025 fashion show. She shared a video of her stunning ramp walk and wrote, “Honoured to walk for my dear friends, @abujanisandeepkhosla. Abu and Sandeep have long been the torchbearers of Indian fashion, celebrating our rich textile heritage with unmatched artistry. They are true icons, and this show was a testament to their resilience, passion, and timeless legacy.”

A Tribute to Her Journey

The Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress went on to reflect on her 10-year-long journey in the industry, adding, “As I complete a decade in the industry, this moment feels even more special—a way to pay tribute to their craft and be part of something truly iconic. Grateful for your love and support over the past 10 years. Here’s to many more!”

Bhumi’s Stunning Appearance at the Fashion Show

At the fashion event, Bhumi made a striking appearance as a bride, wearing an elegant lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and a flared silhouette. Paired with a golden backless blouse and an orange chuniri, Bhumi’s look exuded grace and sophistication, making her one of the standout moments of the show.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Latest Film: Mere Husband Ki Biwi

This celebration comes shortly after the release of Bhumi Pednekar’s latest film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, in which she plays the role of Prableen, a typical Punjabi woman. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, explores a love triangle filled with comedic misunderstandings. The movie, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor, hit cinemas on February 21, 2025.

Reflecting on Her Successful Career

From her impactful performances in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar has made a mark as one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. As she celebrates a decade in the industry, Bhumi looks forward to continuing her journey with many more exciting roles and memorable performances.

With a successful career in both acting and fashion, Bhumi Pednekar remains a key figure in Bollywood, constantly evolving and impressing audiences with her talent and charm.