Reports Suggest Govinda and Sunita Ahuja to End 37-Year Marriage

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, reports suggest that Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are headed for a divorce after 37 years of marriage.

The couple, who has long kept their personal life away from the public eye, are rumored to have decided to officially part ways. However, neither Govinda nor Sunita has confirmed or denied these claims yet.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Rumours: What We Know So Far

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are well-known in the industry for their public appearances, which often leave fans in awe due to their playful humor and loving dynamic. However, recent reports suggest that the couple’s relationship has hit a rough patch. Speculation has been rife about their marriage facing trouble, with the two reportedly living separately in recent times.

After nearly four decades of marriage, it is believed that the couple has finally decided to end their relationship officially. Sources indicate that their marriage has suffered due to frequent disagreements and differences in their lifestyles. The pair, who are known to be very private, have not addressed these issues directly, leaving fans to speculate about the reasons behind the split.

Govinda’s Growing Friendship with Co-Star Sparks Rumours

One of the theories circulating in media outlets like Bollywood Now and Telly Masala suggests that Govinda’s growing closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi co-star might have contributed to the strained relationship with Sunita. However, these reports remain unverified and have not been confirmed by the couple or their representatives.

Sunita Ahuja’s Earlier Revelations on Marriage

Earlier this year, Sunita Ahuja stunned fans when she revealed that she no longer lived with Govinda under the same roof. While Govinda resides in his bungalow, Sunita and their children are said to live in a flat opposite his residence. This revelation sparked speculations that the couple may have been living separately for some time.

Despite the rumours, Sunita strongly denied any separation in an interview with Shirdi Today, stating, “Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won’t let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me.”

Sunita also recently made headlines for revealing that she prefers celebrating her birthday alone, which further fueled media discussions about her marriage to Govinda.

The Future of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage

Although the news of their potential divorce has shocked fans, it remains to be seen whether the couple will officially announce the end of their marriage. While their marriage might be going through a difficult phase, their decades-long bond still has many supporters who hope the two will reconcile.

As the situation continues to develop, both Govinda and Sunita remain tight-lipped about the details of their private lives, leaving the public to wonder what the future holds for the beloved couple.

Key Takeaways:

