Mira Rajput Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share an emotional and loving birthday message for her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. The mother of two expressed her deep love for the actor with a beautiful post that tugged at the hearts of her fans.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying a picture of the couple, Mira called Shahid the ‘love of her life’ and the ‘light of her world.’ She wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one. The magic is in you.”

Also Read: Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky Celebrate ‘Magician’ Bhansali’s Birthday and Success of ‘Chhaava’

Romantic Picture Shared by Mira Rajput

In the blurry shot, Shahid and Mira can be seen striking a romantic pose for the camera. The couple looks absolutely stunning in traditional attire. Mira is dressed in a silver-colored top, lehenga, and jacket, while Shahid complements her in a black Indo-Western outfit.

Shahid and Mira’s Journey Together

The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are proud parents to two children, Misha and Zain. On February 25, Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday.

Shahid Kapoor’s Successful Career

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor began his career as a background dancer in Bollywood hits like Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999). His big break came with Ishq Vishk (2003), a role that not only turned him into a teen heartthrob but also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, there has been no looking back. Shahid is known for his performances in movies like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh.

What’s Next for Shahid Kapoor

Kapoor will next be seen in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, directed by Sachin B. Ravi. This ambitious project is set to deliver epic storytelling, intense action sequences, and a legendary character brought to life by Shahid himself. Besides this, Shahid has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara with Triptii Dimri in the lineup.