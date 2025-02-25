Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky Celebrate ‘Magician’ Bhansali’s Birthday and Success of ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai: As renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 62nd birthday, actress Alia Bhatt, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and “Love and War” co-star Vicky Kaushal, took a moment to honor the director and celebrate the success of his latest release, “Chhaava.”

Celebrating Bhansali’s Birthday and Success of ‘Chhaava’

Alia, currently working with Bhansali on the film Love and War, shared the celebration moments on Instagram. The first photo showed Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky posing alongside Bhansali with a large chocolate cake on the table. In the second image, Vicky was seen cutting a cake in celebration of the success of Chhaava.

Alia captioned the post: “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director… happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) and lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

Commemorating Three Years of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia also took a moment to celebrate the third anniversary of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film directed by Bhansali. The movie, based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, chronicles the journey of Gangubai, a young woman who, after being forced into prostitution, rises to become a powerful figure in Bombay’s red-light district.

The film, starring Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

Upcoming Project: ‘Love and War’

Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, a historical love story set against the backdrop of war, has already begun filming. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Success

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, a historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, continues to perform well at the box office. Vicky portrays Sambhaji in the film, which is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.