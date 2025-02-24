Ajay Devgn Breaks Tradition on 26th Wedding Anniversary with Kajol

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently surprised fans by breaking a long-standing trend set by his wife Kajol on their 26th wedding anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to wish his wife in a rare move, sharing a heartfelt post ahead of Kajol’s traditional anniversary message.

Ajay Devgn Shares Rare Anniversary Post for Kajol

On Monday, Ajay shared a throwback picture of the couple on his Instagram handle. The photo showed Kajol sitting next to him with his hand gently placed on her shoulder, offering a candid glimpse into their relationship. The second image featured animated characters, adding a playful touch to the post.

Ajay captioned the post, “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us,” implying that he was the first one to wish Kajol, breaking the usual tradition where Kajol often posts heartfelt messages on significant milestones, especially their anniversaries.

A Look Back at Ajay and Kajol’s Love Story

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. After dating for five years, the two tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in an intimate ceremony at Kajol’s home with only close family and friends present. The couple, known for their simplicity, preferred keeping their personal life private and free from media attention.

The duo’s love story began during the filming of Ishq (1997), followed by their successful collaboration in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998). Over the years, they continued to work together in several hit films, including Gundaraj, Hulchul, and Raju Chacha (2000), before Kajol took a brief break from acting.

They also reunited on screen in Ajay’s directorial debut “U Me Aur Hum” (2008) and in the historical drama “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” (2020), which was directed by Om Raut.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Her Throat Hurts After Dubbing for Just 7 Minutes

Family and Togetherness

Ajay and Kajol’s family has also grown over the years. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, followed by their son Yug in 2010. The family remains deeply private, with Kajol occasionally sharing moments from their life on social media.

Ajay’s anniversary post is a heartwarming departure from tradition, showing his love and affection for Kajol while keeping the couple’s bond as special and unique as ever.