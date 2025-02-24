Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Her Throat Hurts After Dubbing for Just 7 Minutes

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media to share a hilarious reason behind her throat hurting, and it’s sure to make you laugh. The actress posted a video on her Instagram stories, where she shared the details of her dubbing session that led to her discomfort.

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Funny Experience After Dubbing Session

In the video, Kriti can be seen exiting a dubbing studio, and she jokingly mentions, “Thanks, I am done with dubbing, two full lines. My throat hurts now.” The actress then laughs it off in her signature cute style.

She further revealed the effort it took to complete the session, saying, “I travelled an hour, made it to the studio in this mad traffic, dubbed for 7 minutes, and took an hour to head back to the other side of town. Now dubbing again!” Kriti’s fans found the revelation relatable and entertaining, as she gave a glimpse into the sometimes humorous behind-the-scenes reality of the entertainment industry.

Kriti Kharbanda’s OTT Debut with Rana Naidu Season 2

Kriti is currently juggling multiple projects, one of which is the highly anticipated second season of “Rana Naidu”. The series, which is an official adaptation of the popular American crime show Ray Donovan, will also feature renowned actors like Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla in key roles.

Excited about her OTT debut, Kriti shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me.”

Upcoming Projects and New Challenges

Apart from Rana Naidu Season 2, Kriti Kharbanda has been roped in for the edgy neo-noir comic tragedy “Risky Romeo”. In this upcoming film, she will be seen alongside Sunny Singh. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film promises to be a perfect mix of dark humor and eccentric characters, showcasing Kriti in a new and exciting role.

Fans of the actress can look forward to seeing her take on a wide range of characters in the coming months.